CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are conducting a death investigation in north Charlotte Tuesday, according to CMPD.

Police say the investigation is taking place in the 5000 block of Tumbling Brook Lane near Reames Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Information is extremely limited, and officials ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this time.

More information will be released by CMPD, and this story will be updated.