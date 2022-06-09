CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Thursday announced a new Adult Diversion Program in partnership with Lowe’s, the first of its kind in Mecklenburg County.

CMPD said since 2013, nearly 4,000 participants have successfully completed their Youth Diversion training. They said 92% percent of their participants do not re-offend.

The new Adult Diversion Program will build on that success to reach young people ages 18-24.

Participants will be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system for lower-level offenses, CMPD said.

“The purpose is to provide these young adults with opportunities for education and employment and to avoid re-offending and cycling through the criminal justice system,” CMPD explained.