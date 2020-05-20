Charlotte announces next CMPD Chief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Charlotte announced a new police chief on Wednesday wrapping up a month’s long search to fill the position.

City Manager Marcus Jones introduced Johnny Jennings as the city’s newest police chief effective September 2020. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles participated in the announcement.

“I have had the privilege of observing and experiencing the growth of our city and the department. We have been resilient in managing some of the most challenging experiences and growing from them. We will continue to face challenges as the city continues to grow and evolve. I’m humbled to be the next police chief and lead the CMPD during these times. I’m eager to continue to serve with the men and women of the CMPD.” Johnny Jennings

Chief Kerr Putney announced last year he would be stepping down from the position. Putney will be helping with the transition to Jennings as chief.

Both Putney and Jennings have been with the agency since 1992.

Charlotte has seen a significant increase in violence. Last year’s homicide number rose above 100 for just the third time in almost 30 years. There have also been multiple officer-involved shootings that have caught national attention and come under scrutiny.

“I want people to see what my vision and focus will be moving forward,” Jennings said. He spoke about the pandemic.

“As we start opening up, what’s the new way we’re going to start doing things. We’re not going to be able to do things the way we’ve done them in the past,” Jennings said.