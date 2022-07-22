CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMPD Animal Care and Control is in vital need of adopters, foster homes, and open homes for temporary stays as the animal shelter is at critically full capacity.

A spokesperson with CMPD Animal Care and Control says that any adoption right now is “life-saving.”

“We are unfortunately in a crisis situation here at Animal Care and Control, we’re pulling out all the stops, but we are critically full,” said Melissa Knicely, a spokesperson for CMPD Animal Care and Control.

If you are unable to adopt a pet or another pet, the shelter is in need of foster homes.

“Fostering is the best way that we can get out of this crisis right now,” said Knicely.

Adoption fees are waived with a financial donation to the shelter.

The shelter is open seven days a week, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adoptions can be made on the same day you visit the animal you choose.

You can take a look at the animals available for adoption on animals.cmpd.org.