CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who was out on supervised release for a murder sentence is back in prison following a domestic disturbance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

28-year-old Charlotte resident Josue Aldana was found guilty by a federal jury Tuesday following a two-day trial and is set to be sentenced.

In April of last year while out on supervised release for a murder sentence, Aldana was found at the scene of a domestic disturbance incident that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had responded to. A gun, and ammunition were discovered and two days later during a search of his Matthews apartment drugs and digital scales were found, documents showed. Aldana was charged with being in possession of guns as a convicted felon.