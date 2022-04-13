CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Pushing for lower speed limits, more speed humps, and multi-way stops could soon be easier for residents throughout Charlotte.

The city is removing the petition process and will instead send out postcards to residents in neighborhoods where traffic calming has been requested.

Then, residents will have 45 days to make any opposing views known.

Four years ago, The City of Charlotte adopted an initiative called “Vision Zero.” It’s a traffic safety effort designed to reduce crashes and eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries on our roads.

“Four years in, we need to keep trying to push to make changes of reaching that goal of no deaths on our streets,” said Council Member Larken Egleston. “Which is highly aspirational, but we will keep chipping away until we continue to get closer.”

In the latest effort to help local residents, the city presented a neighborhood traffic calming policy at a meeting back in March.

In a meeting today, the city’s ‘Safe Communities Committee’ voted to move traffic calming measures to an “opposition only” process. Residents will be mailed postcards notifying them of any traffic settling ideas in their neighborhoods and will be given a 45-day window to come forth with any opposing views.

“That’s worthless,” said Brad Williams, who lives in the Landsdowne Neighborhood, where speeding is a problem. “I mean, there’s a posted speed limit that’s 25 miles per hour as established by our mayor and city council– so how about enforcing the existing law? I don’t want a postcard sent out; I want a speed trap set up.”

The modifications to traffic calming plans will now be sent forward to the full council for adoption.