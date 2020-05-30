City protests: who was arrested, their names, and where they’re from

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Protesters went marching through west Charlotte Friday evening, demanding justice after a black man was killed in Minneapolis while being taken into police custody.

Protests were forming in cities across the nation Friday and the streets of Charlotte were no different, flooded with hundreds of protesters holding signs and megaphones, chanting "Black Lives Matter," "Justice for George" and "No Justice, No Peace," demanding justice for George Floyd.