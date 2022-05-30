CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Free parking days are numbered in South End.

‘Park Mobile’ signs have gone up on Camden Road in South End after Queen City News first reported earlier this month that the city manager’s proposed budget includes increasing the hourly parking rate and making parking no longer free on weekends.

The parking meters have now been covered with signs saying, “this is now a pay-by-phone area.”

There are also directions on how to use the ‘Park Mobile’ app, as the city prepares to begin charging for weekend parking.

“We’re having to pay for everything now,” said Charlotte Resident Jayme Ham. “Next thing you know, we’re gonna have to pay to breathe.”

The parking rate in Charlotte hasn’t changed since 1997, but it will soon.

“That’s South End for you,” said Southend Resident Trae Ross.

“Finding the time to stop and type in the license plate and the numbers– it’s annoying,” said Ham. “Especially if it’s hot outside. No one wants to stand there and do that.”

The city manager’s proposed 2023 budget includes increasing the hourly parking rate and requiring people to pay to park in South End and Uptown on weekends.

“It’s tough,” said Charlotte Resident Donte Verrill. “That was one of the best things about coming to this area. You could look forward to one less step.”

“I feel there are enough other ways to make money around here,” added Ross. “They don’t have to charge for parking.”

The city believes adding paid parking will help promote turnover to support businesses and encourage more people to utilize public transportation. Drivers, however, aren’t buying it.

“We should not have to pay for parking,” said Ham. “Gas prices are skyrocketing, it’s hot, no one wants to walk anywhere– we need the air conditioning. So no, do not pay for parking.”

The parking changes are expected to generate an additional $700,000 for the city.

The plans are in place to have parking changes go into effect July 1.