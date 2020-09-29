City offers businesses incentives to hire new employees

The City of Charlotte announced on Tuesday a Thrive Hiring grant that was created to spur more job growth as unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic continues to be an issue for many.

While state unemployment levels have dropped recently, they are still not back to where they were before the pandemic. Just under one million North Carolinians have been approved for unemployment, the Division of Employment Security said in a release last week.

Charlotte businesses must meet a specific list of criteria. At least five people must be hired before December 20, 2020, and they must be Charlotte residents. The jobs must be full-time and pay at least $13 an hour. Jobs cannot be previously furloughed positions.

If all these criteria are met, $5,000 will be rewarded per every employee that is hired, for up to 30 employees.

Local business can fill out the application here.

