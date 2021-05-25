Fintech company Credit Karma announces 600 new jobs in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is no shortage of growth in the Queen City these days.

On Tuesday Mayor Vi Lyles and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made a joint announcement during a virtual news conference that Credit Karma will be the latest company to bring hundreds of jobs to the Queen City.

$13 million will be invested in the companies expansion.

The fintech companies’ CEO Kenneth Lin was also part of the announcement. Credit Karma is a personal finance company based out of San Francisco that was founded in 2007.

The expansion will house the companies’ east coast technology headquarters. Credit Karma already has a location in Ballantyne.