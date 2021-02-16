Charlotte plans to expand electric vehicle program, including adding charging stations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – General Motors announced they will move away from gas-powered vehicles by 2035, paving the way for cities like Charlotte to consider how to adhere to more electric vehicles on the road over the next few decades.



The City of Charlotte currently has 68 electric car charging stations, some of which are used just for city vehicles, while others for public use. City leaders tell FOX 46 they already have a plan in place to add more of charging stations over the next few years.



During your commute around the Queen City you’re bound to find one of the 68 electric charging stations. The iPhone even lists where charging stations are on a map.

Within the past year, Charlotte City Council approved $1 million towards the charging station program. The goal is to eventually have all city vehicles be emissions-free.

“We have already sorta gone there and are looking towards that transition to hit our Strategic Energy Action Plan goals, which are to achieve a 0 carbon fleet by 2030,” said City of Charlotte Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer, Sarah Hazel.

So far, five electric buses operate at the airport and CATS was just awarded a grant to add electric buses to its fleet. This budget year alone the City of Charlotte has added 27 new electric vehicles.

With GM announcing they will phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035m, electric vehicles could soon be the only options.

“I thought it was really exciting, but I wasn’t surprised,” said Hazel.

“We were already purchasing GM electric vehicle products and so the most exciting thing for us is the new models,” said Dr. Michael Lizotte from the UNC Charlotte Sustainability Office.

UNC Charlotte operates its own sustainability program. Right now they have more than 100 electric-powered vehicles and 32 charging stations located in parking garages.

“Right now it’s hard to predict what our visitors or commuters to campus will want or need. It won’t be a case where we try and put a plug in every parking space,” said Dr. Lizotte.

Leaders a UNC Charlotte tell FOX 46 that research has shown that current electric car owners prefer to charge their car at home, or at places like the grocery store.

Electric charging stations at UNC Charlotte and ones owned and operated by the City of Charlotte are free to use. In the case of UNC Charlotte, leaders say it would actually cost more money to charge/bill people for using the stations compared to the electricity being used.