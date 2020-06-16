Charlotte announces 250 new jobs through customer service company

The City of Charlotte has announced the addition of 250 new jobs through the company Chime Solutions, the mayor and company leaders said during a news conference in uptown on Tuesday.

Chime Solutions is based in Georgia and is a customer service company that offers services to the financial, insurance, and health care industries.

Mayor Vi Lyles has expressed concern over the pandemic’s negative effect on the city’s hospitality industry.

Last week Charlotte City Council approved a rezoning plan for the newly created Major League Soccer franchise where Eastland Mall used to be located.

“There is talent in underserved communities, and we’re going to do everything we can,” the company says.

Mayor Lyles said that it was welcome news during the coronavirus pandemic, which has really hindered announcements like this. Lyles also said that right now “its not that easy to walk in and say to an investor I am going to expand.”

You can go to the company’s website to apply for the new job positions.

Members of the Charlotte City Council also attended the announcement and thanked the mayor for aggregating financial resources for the airport, affordable housing, and small business.