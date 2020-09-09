City has big plans for economic growth along Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte’s mayor alongside city and business leaders announced an ambitious economic project that would take place around Beatties Ford Road.

Mayor Vi Lyles was joined by City Manager Marcus Jones, Police Chief Johnny Jennings, and other city leaders on Wednesday during a news conference.

City Councilman Malcom Graham called the plan the ‘Corridor for Opportunities.’ The goal is to strengthen and provide growth in this particular community.

Graham cited the recent incident where 4 people were killed and several others injured during a shooting at a large gathering that was being attended by close to 400 people. One of the victim’s parents was in attendance on Wednesday during the announcement.

He says it is imperative that the revitalized corridor be a safe and clean place and that gentrification not take place, and community members become a part of the revitalization and not a victim of it.

Public WiFi will be available up and down the corridor and major stakeholders include Johnson C. Smith University.

