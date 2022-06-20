CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council will hear input from the public, during Monday night’s meeting, on the plan to bring three hundred new apartments to a South Charlotte neighborhood, near the Arboretum.

People in the area are hoping the Council puts a stop to the plans.

The development would happen on Pineville Matthews road, across from Providence High School. For residents in that area, it comes down to two major concerns: bad traffic congestion, and not wanting a four-story apartment complex smack dab in the middle of their single-family neighborhood.

There are already around two hundred apartments at the site, but the Goldberg Company Inc wants to redevelop those apartments and add three hundred more of them. So there would be a total of five hundred apartments, and less green space separating the apartments from the surrounding single-family neighborhood. Councilman Ed Driggs, who represents district 7 where this is all happening, is skeptical of the site plan.

“The residents around there are very upset, and I agree with them. They’re putting apartment buildings in a single-family area on a very crowded road. And it’s just unsuitable at that location,” Driggs said.

But Driggs is in between a rock and a hard place because Charlotte’s policies call for higher-density development.

“My role in this situation is to try to mediate, right, so I look at the rights of the land owner, I look at the concerns of the residents. And I explored to see whether I can find a middle ground,” Driggs said.

Tom Sedden is one of around six hundred residents against the redevelopment.

“The development is right in front of Providence High School, which is a very unusual setting. And, you know, if you look at the traffic in the morning, there, it’s already crazy. And you pop out, you know, another 300 apartment units into that is just gonna make things just madness,” Sedden said.

Sedden is also concerned about the removal of green space in the area. He says it will result in the loss of more than half of the tree canopy on the site and the removal of the tree buffer between the single-family homes and 500 new apartments.

“You know, these things can happen in your area. This one I think, if it’s allowed, is kind of precedent-setting. It breaks the character of like a 50 square mile area, is suddenly up for grabs,” Sedden said.

Sedden and a committee of other residents created a website called “Say no to legacy apartments” to try to narrow their messaging for opposition to the project and provide resources for other neighbors concerned.

Monday night the community members, as well as the developer, the Goldberg Company, will plead their case to the Council. Sometime next month the Council will vote on this.