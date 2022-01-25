City Council awards $1 million+ to survey noise coming from planes at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council has awarded more than a million dollars to update the airports environmental impact study regarding noise from arriving and departing planes.

The last study shows the impact of aircraft using three parallel runways and the now closed cross-airfield runway. The study area looks at homes and businesses west to Catawba River and East to I-77. This new study would show how the noise levels of jet engines impact residents on the ground.

The new study, approved by Charlotte’s city council, will focus on areas south of the airport in the Steele Creek neighborhood. The concentration of jet traffic will be of great concern for the health of residents as another parallel runway will be added where the overlook park is now.

New engine types manufactured by General Electric, CFM, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls Royce promise nearly half as much noise at full power in some cases.