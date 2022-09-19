CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council gave developers the green light on Monday night, and hundreds of new apartments are coming to the Cotswold neighborhood.

But residents who showed up to the meeting were not pleased.

In a tight six to five vote Council approved Colwick Development’s rezoning petition after months of deferrals and plenty of community pushback.

Now residents are wondering how the city will fix significant infrastructure problems that will only be amplified with this new development.

The development will consist of 260 new apartments in a 78 feet high building at the intersection of Colwick and Chiswick roads.

The development sits in Councilman Tariq Bokhari’s district (District 6), and he voted yes, despite sharing many of the same concerns residents expressed.

“I’ve come to the conclusion here that after many, many conversations, I believe this is the right thing for us to do. It’s clear to me that through the [2040] Comp Plan, through the [Unified Development Ordinance], despite many concerns and pushback that I had on it, an activity corridor like this is designed for housing, as long as we put the infrastructure in place for dealing with the congestion,” Bokhari said before taking the vote.

Bokhari came to the conclusion that this development is the right thing to do, despite many concerns and pushback, this type of corridor for this type of housing, as long as they address the congestion issues, is the right thing. — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) September 19, 2022

Congestion is the main concern for many of the Cotswold residents.

“There’s just already a lot of congestion on this minor street. And now that with this development, it’s going to add, you know, go from like 125 trips per day up to over 1700,” said Liana Humphrey, a Cotswold resident. “So it’s a huge increase in traffic on this really small street that just isn’t able to really support that.”

But Bokhari didn’t just leave his constituents hanging after voting against their wishes; he left the meeting to speak with them after. He wanted to come up with viable solutions to address the traffic and congestion concerns.

“I’ve been beating my head against the wall here for years saying we have to invest in infrastructure; this is not developers’ fault; it’s our fault on the city council that we’re not doing these things in these corridors,” Bokhari told residents.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Residents demand that the Council address these major traffic issues regardless of how it gets done.

“We’ll meet with Councilman Bokhari and see what he is able to bring in terms of, you know, whether or not it can really make any significant, meaningful improvements to the infrastructure in that area,” Humphrey said.