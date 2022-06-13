CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council approved the $275 million Spectrum Center renovation proposal Monday evening.

The City of Charlotte will use hospitality tax money or tourism dollars to pay for upgrades and to build the practice facility.

Additionally, this means the Hornets will extend their lease in Charlotte for an additional 15 years through 2045, as opposed to 2030 when their lease would have ended.

The City Council heard public comments before voting.

“I think community members are more concerned about being shot outside the arena than the shots being taken inside the arena,” said one community member.

Another member said, “the numbers just don’t make sense, this is insane.”

Ultimately, regardless of these concerns voiced, the proposal was passed with a 10-1 vote.

