CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Citizens Review Board in Charlotte ruled against CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings Thursday in a case of mistaken identity where a teacher was wrongfully identified as a suspect, handcuffed, and put in a patrol car last summer.

The board said the chief was wrong when he did not discipline police officers in the case.

It’s not exactly clear why the board decided that the police chief was wrong because lawmakers require the Citizens Review Board deliberations and testimony be done in private. Only their decisions are made public.

The attorney for the teacher who was wrongfully handcuffed says CMPD made a lot of missteps. She says there was a lot that could have been done to prevent this case of mistaken identity.

Queen City News was at the City of Charlotte Government Center just before 5 p.m. Thursday as the Citizens Review Board announced that members voted 8-2 that CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings was wrong in his decision not to discipline officers in the case involving Jasmine Horne, a teacher.

Last summer, CMPD officers handcuffed Horne and held her in a patrol car, while investigating a case where a man was stabbed.

CMPD released body camera video of the incident. Police got the wrong person, and the actual suspect had a similar first name and the same last name as Horne.

Horne’s attorney says they’re pleased with the Citizen Review Board’s decision, which says the police chief should have disciplined officers in this case.

“I think we’re both really excited, really happy the board saw the issues in this case. We’re just generally, genuinely happy to be done with this part. This is the first step in the right direction,” said Darlene Harris, Horne’s attorney.

“If people don’t come to the Citizens Review Board and say what issues they have or what has happened to them, then we never know what’s going on in the streets and what people are dealing with, and so we can’t then make recommendations,” said Tonya Jameson, chair of the Citizens Review Board.

The board’s decision is just a recommendation. They do not have the authority to change the chief’s decision.

Their recommendation will be sent to the police chief and to the city manager, who has the power to overturn the chief’s decision. That has never happened in the board’s 25-year history.

Thursday makes only the third time that the Citizens Review Board has ruled against the police chief.

Queen City News reached out to CMPD for a statement, but we have not yet gotten a response.