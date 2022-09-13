CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – They say it’s a no-no to wear white after Labor Day.

On the other hand, dreaming of a White Christmas is never taboo.

“I wanted to scream Christmas!” said Dawn Roof, explaining her Christmasy fashion statement, as singers gathered to begin rehearsing for the 68th annual Singing Christmas Tree.

“Unique, I think, but not for this group of people,“ said artistic/executive director Pete Leo.

“It’s pretty cool, considering it is September. I was like, wait, today?” Shani Jefferson said.

When it comes to ugly Christmas sweaters and other accessories, the more, the merrier.

“Oh, I got this sweater maybe when I was in middle school,” explained Njoki Tiagha.

“Some Christmas tree earrings and a Christmas tree hat,” Roof showed us.

It’s all part of a pre-fall tradition at Myers Park Baptist Church.

Traditionally, the first rehearsal sets the tone, and first-timer Jefferson is all for it.

“I mean the Singing Christmas Tree, I’ve seen the pictures… but to actually be in the tree, it’s like a dream,” Jefferson told Queen City News.

Before they reach the point of entertaining audiences from a steel tree, singers spend 12 weeks rehearsing.

Leo got quite an introduction, storming into the rehearsal space with a red suit with the word “Ho” printed all over it. It made us think, “Oh ‘Ho’ he didn’t!”

“Christmas begins now!” said Leo.

“I’m so glad to see you tonight… Merry Christmas!” he told his group.

“This is the first rehearsal for the Singing Christmas Tree, and we’re thrilled,” he explained. “We kind of go all out for the first rehearsal.”

Over the past 16 years, the Singing Christmas Tree has become Kari Anderson’s family tree.

“Well, I was pregnant with all three of my kids on the tree,” she said. “If you were pregnant with one of your kids on the tree, they will always be known as a ‘tree baby.’”

“I’ve sang with them in utero, and then I get to sing with them in the audience,” says Anderson.

Tom Griesmer came even though he’s retired from the act. He sang with the group for 40 Christmases.

To him, the initial rehearsal is a “can’t miss.”

“I’m just part of the tree,” Griesmer said. “That’s what I did for so many years; I want to be here and be part of the group.”

“When I met this group of people for the first time, I was overcome by the spirit of what they have, and what they bring, and they do it every year. It’s just amazing,” Leo said. “Once they’re in, they feel part of something special.

“But it’s kind of fun to have like an early Christmas moment,” Tiagha said.

There are three long months of rehearsal to go that’s sure to be a seasonal rollercoaster of emotions they won’t forget.

“I see some of you smiling, some of you rolling your eyes, and some of you giving me dirty looks. And I’m okay with that,” Leo told the performers.