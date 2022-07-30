CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two lucky Mega Millions ticketholders in the Charlotte area are set to cash in on a big payday.

$1 million tickets in Charlotte and Mooresville won big in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the North Carolina State Lottery reported Saturday morning.

Mega Millions jackpot pending, lists winner in Illinois

The ticket sold in Charlotte came from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in south Charlotte. The ticket sold in Mooresville came from Shop N’ Save on Mecklenburg Highway.

The historic $1.33 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second highest in the game’s history, was won on a single ticket in Illinois, the Illinois State Lottery reported Saturday. The Illinois winner can take a cash prize of $780 million or claim an annuity.

There were 26 $1 million winners nationally.