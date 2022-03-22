UPTOWN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A beer festival that left attendees unsatisfied in 2019 is coming back to Charlotte in June. Three years ago, Untappd Beer Festival didn’t exactly get glowing reviews. Poor planning, an oversold event, and a lack of weather contingencies left patrons a little “un-hoppy.”

“When you go there it was a cup you use for mouthwash and it was very fragile so they kept breaking,” an attendee told Queen City News in 2019.

This year, the organizers say things will be different.

“The biggest difference is who is producing the festival,” said Talia Spera, Vice President of live events at Next Glass.

They say if you want the job done right, you need to do it yourself. The team at Next Glass did just that.

“We have brought that team and expertise inhouse,” she said, “So under my leadership, we built out an events team,’

This year’s event takes place June 18th at American Legion Memorial Stadium with 100+ vendors and brewers for the patrons. They say they have bad weather contingencies and will adjust the brewery to attendee ratio for line management.

“It’s good that they’re fixing their mistakes and learning from it, but I think they should have known that from the start instead of sending it to someone else to handle,” said Jaelyn Rone. “You know, it’s their company. It’s their business. They should know how to handle it.”

The question is: Will their past reputation come back to bite them?

“No I think people have short memories,” said Edmon Ardrey. “If you like beer, you’ll probably go either way.”

Mecklenburg County is still finalizing the details with organizers. Those we spoke to say Charlotteans are likely to give them a second chance.

“Pretty sure a lot of people are skeptical, but then again we did have COVID,” said Les Boone. “Everybody’s ready to come back out, so I really don’t think they have a problem.”