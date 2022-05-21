CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Armenian Festival is here!

The St. Sarkis Armenian Church of Charlotte hosts the festival from Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22.

The festival is FREE to attend. The family-friendly event takes place on church grounds and will feature Armenian beer and wine assortments.

“We are glad to be hosting our semiannual Armenian Festival, the Charlotte community looks forward to it every year,” said Andrew Derderian, a Parish Council Member of the church. “It’s nice that the community can come together to share and enjoy a part of the delicious authentic Armenian food.”

Courtesy: S t. Sarkis Armenian Church

History lesson!

St. Sarkis is the only Armenian Apostolic church in North Carolina. The Parish was able to construct the current location off of Park Road in 2005, and since the church community has seen nothing but growth.

Derderian says it’s nice that such a small community can have so much outreach to all Charlotteans.