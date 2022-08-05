CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte’s Latin community is pleading for help in aiding immigrants coming into the Queen City.

The Latin American Coalition held a news conference on Friday, Aug. 5, and said Charlotte is seeing a surge of people coming into the area from the Mexican border.

They said approximately 1,400 men, women, and children have arrived in the area since May 2022.

The group said resources within the City of Charlotte are running thin.

“We’re here to make a call to the community to let the community know we need help. We need to increase the capacity to certain families. We’re going to make a call to the city, to the county, to the state to let them know that this is a situation that we have to address. We have to be proactive so that we can manage it in the best possible way,” Jose Hernandez-Paris said with the Latin American Coalition.

The Latin American Coalition believes many of the people coming to Charlotte are coming to the area because the city has a Federal Immigration Court.