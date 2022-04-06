CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte crime stats were released Wednesday and the department is emphasizing its concerns over combating youth gun violence.

Just last week a 10-year-old who was with her mother at a carwash in north Charlotte was shot and suffered potentially life-altering injuries. She is still in the hospital in critical condition as of Wednesday, CMPD said.

“It physically makes me ill, sick to my stomach,” Major Brian Foley said. Foley said the baseline for shootings in the city is under the age of 25.

He also said a big issue has been stolen guns from vehicles. “Why someone would leave a firearm in an unlocked car is beyond me,” said Foley. CMPD says more than half of larceny’s where guns are stolen from vehicles, the cars are unlocked.

In other areas, CMPD says rape and sexual assault cases dropped significantly, down 23% in 2022.

Last year CMPD formed the Gun Crime Suppression Team. 58 arrests and 52 guns have been seized in 2022, Sargeant Dan Bignall stated.

The latest included an officer-involved shooting at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex early Wednesday morning. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital to be treated.