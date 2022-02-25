CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For the last 24 years, Charlotte has seen the St. Patrick’s day parade come down Tryon Street in Uptown.

But it won’t see its 25th anniversary this year because the organizers Frank and Linda Hart have canceled it.

“You feel like it’s your baby,” Linda Hart told QCN.

Frank and Linda Hart are the faces behind the historic annual St. Patrick’s day parade in Charlotte.

“Never, never dreamed ever, ever in a million years that it would ever grow on its own to what it became. And then it’s like “can this be real?'” she said.

Now the reality is, Frank is sick.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease almost two years ago.

COVID coupled with the stress and work of putting together an event as big as this one would be a lot for two people to handle.

So, they’ve decided to put the parade to rest.

“Starting out to start a parade takes a lot of infrastructures, there’s an awful lot of computer work, listings, mailings, you name it. Very detailed oriented. The energy level that I have now unfortunately from the Parkinson’s is a lot lower than I needed to so really anything for the beginning,” he said.

In their first year, they only received five entries, but years later that ballooned to nearly 150 entries.

“Well, the problem was it was getting to be so many the last few years, we had to turn so many people away because there wasn’t room to assemble. We were starting at the (inaudible) up there, and we had to turn so many away, we could’ve had twice that, but it was just a certain amount of space,” she said.

But the Harts don’t want the tradition to end. They’re hoping someone will take the reins.

“What we’re really doing is hoping that someone that has our dream you know, to have that family-friendly community and have everyone involved. That’s what it is. We don’t want to see commercials; we want to see that. We’re talking to people who get it, who get kind of keep the Irish traditions but bring everyone in that wants to be a part of it,” she said.