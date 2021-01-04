Charlottean has high hopes for Congress

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The 117th U.S Congress has been sworn in and the fight continues against the coronavirus. Charlotteans like Christopher Fleming are hoping it will make a difference in the country he serves.

He’s enlisted with the National Guard after serving in the Army. ‘There’s a real need right now, this pandemic has put a lot of people in a hard situation.” Fleming survived the coronavirus and only had mild symptoms.

It’s the same virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, closed businesses, and brought racial and criminal injustice to the forefront. “I work for a sheriff’s office myself,” Fleming said. “And I recognize that there are some things that are wrong in our justice system.”

Fleming hopes the new congress will have to improve things like global warming, affordable healthcare, and more assistance to Americans struggling during the pandemic. He already received his stimulus check but said the $2,000 refund check that republican senators shot down would have helped Americans too.

“You have people that are facing evictions they’re about to lose their homes with nowhere to go,” Fleming said.

“So I’m hoping that this new congress can bring these things to light, work on some of them and bring these things to light and see a more productive 2021 through 2024.”

