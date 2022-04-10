CHARLOTTE (QUEEN ICTY NEWS) – A World War II veteran living in Charlotte is set to usher in his 100th birthday and those close to him threw him a festive celebration this weekend.

99-year-old Winston-Salem native Bill Parlier was the guest of honor on Saturday at an event in east Charlotte held by the American Legion Department of North Carolina.

“Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only 230,000 were alive entering 2022, including 6,000 in North Carolina,” said Andrew Derderian, a former finance officer with American Legion. “It’s nice that we are able to celebrate the birthday of a 100-year-old vet. We remain true with our mission: Veterans Strengthening America.”

Parlier, a Freemason, served in France and Germany during World War II.

Parlier was presented with a U.S. Flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of his service and his 100th birthday.

His official birthday is Wednesday.