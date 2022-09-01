CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The happiest place on Earth once suited Niki Donie perfectly.

“All the memories and fun stuff that happened,” she said, flipping through a scrapbook. “I used to work at Walt Disney World at the All-Star Music Resort.”

“It just takes a little thing to make a big surprise,” said Donie, recalling the joyful occasions she was often called upon to make even merrier, such as surprise proposals.

“So, they got engaged right in front of my hotel,” she said, holding up a photo of one couple.

She still holds those memories dear, but today, her lifestyle is very different.

Donie has ALS.

“There goes my ramp!” she told Queen City News, preparing to take a spin. “And I’m ready to go!”

Behind the wheel of the van is Lynne Stinson, who’s a caregiver for The Joe Martin ALS Foundation.

“I like to wear bright colors, and be a bright spot,” Stinson said.

“She takes me places,” said Donie. “My parents – any caregiver – can’t take care of me 24/7.”

“She said one time, ‘You’re like my friend that can see me naked and we don’t do anything, ha ha!” Stinson remembered.

High gas prices this year raised the nonprofit’s operating costs, but that hasn’t stopped caregivers from doing what’s needed. Back in May, the foundation raised the mileage rate for caregivers, from 58.5 cents per gallon to 78.5.

To help, The Joe Martin ALS Foundation held a “Zoom for $32” fundraiser and raised $3,300. The money raised 105 round trips of ALS-specialized care.







Last Thursday, the donors were part of a drawing for tickets to the August 26 Panthers vs. Bills preseason game.

Whether it’s on the road or at home, Donie depends on Lynne no matter what the current fuel costs are.

“When she first came, I was not happy, I did not want someone to take care of me,” Donie said. “That’s maybe the hardest thing to do as someone with ALS, is get used to someone helping you.”

“I look forward to coming to spend time with her. It’s not a job,” said Stinson, becoming emotional. “Because I care about what I’m doing, and I want… I want to make a difference.”

“She has been such a help for my husband and me, taking care of Niki. She has been uplifting for Niki and for all of us,” said Aleece Beatty, Donie’s mother.

Donie was diagnosed with ALS seven years ago.

“It took them five years to figure it out because I was moving so slow,” she says. “So just finding out I had it, it’s like, ‘Yes, I know what’s going on!’ And then about ten minutes later I just started bawling, because I know it means death! But then after that, you put on your ‘big girl pants’ and you keep living!”

She launched a YouTube series called “Niki Gets Bored.” The topics include epidemics and plagues she’s researched.

“What happened was I was bored. I was scrolling through social media when I ran across a picture showing past plagues,” she says in one episode.

She also talks about living with ALS.

“But before it kills me, I’m going to learn a lot and spread a lot of fun,” she said on YouTube.

“Sometimes just talking about it makes things better,” she said.

Sadly, speaking about the disease gets increasingly difficult.

“Eventually with ALS, you lose all of your ability to move — so I will lose the ability to talk, which really frightens me,” said Donie.

She prepares for that inevitability with speech software called Model Talker. Donie is in the process of recording thousands of sentences.

“Everyone seemed happy and contented,” she recorded.

“And later on, when she can’t speak, she’ll be able to still talk in her own voice to the people she cares about,” said Stinson.

While she handles almost everything with humor, she confessed that thinking about her future is frightening.

“I’m going to try not to cry… Super scary, I’m not afraid of dying,” she says. “I’m not afraid of dying, I’m afraid of being trapped in my body…not being able to move…not being able to talk. That’s the scariest.”

Those words felt like an emotional gut punch.

She assures us that all things considered, she’s lucky to be alive. The distant Disney memories still make her smile.

Now, she stays busy with art and other pursuits. How she thrives in the years ahead depends much on people like Stinson.

“And we’re just developing that relationship and that friendship. Because I plan on being here quite a while,” Stinson said.