CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundred-year-old trees, disappearing in a day. Since 2021, people living in two neighborhoods in Charlotte have lost around 20 acres of trees.

It’s been a frustrating situation for people living there and one woman decided to do something about it.

It’s not hard to guess the reason why ‘Oakhurst’ is named… ‘Oakhurst.’ All you have to do is look up.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“We won’t be called Oakhurst anymore, maybe just the hurst I guess,” joked Erika Aldag.

But that view is going away, thanks to what’s happening below.

“You can see when you walk by it, there’s a big hole and a lot of trees are missing,” said Erika.

In January of last year, Erika and her family moved into the Oakhurst neighborhood. At the time, she was surrounded by trees, but now- there’s just an empty parking lot and new construction across the street.







“Part of the reason we moved in was because it was surrounded by trees, quiet, it was heartbreaking watching these 100-year-old trees being cut down and nobody had any second thoughts about it,” said Erika.

Since 2021, the Oakhurst and Amity Gardens neighborhoods have lost 20 acres of trees. That’s due to developments coming in and a major Monroe Road street project happening, according to community advocates.

“When you’re in a small community, within city limits, 20 acres is a lot of land,” said Erika.

But instead of being frustrated, she decided to do something about it.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to come together,” said Erika.

Earlier in 2022, Erika applied to the CommunityWoods program. It’s a partnership between TreesCharlotte and the City of Charlotte that gives away trees to people living in neighborhoods. This week, it was announced that both Amity Gardens and Oakhurst were chosen for the program. People living in the area will get three free trees in January.

“It takes hundreds of years for these large oaks to mature, but you can always just plant a tree,” said Erika.

So instead of just giving up, she decided the view was worth saving both now and in the future.

The trees will be available in late January and folks living in the neighborhood will be contacted by mail a few weeks before the event.