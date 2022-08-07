EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck.

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County.

After receiving a notification from one of their cameras Saturday, a deputy was able to stop the truck and arrest the driver, according to reports.

Deputies say the U-Haul was stolen out of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area after a break in at a U-Haul location on Monday, August 1.

Wright is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and no operators license.

She received a $7,500 secured bond.