CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s a new concept coming to Beatties Ford Road. Archive CLT is a coffee shop, bookstore, museum that will open soon on the corner of LaSalle Street in Charlotte’s West End neighborhood.

Cheryse Terry is the owner of the business. She got the idea when traveling across the country seeing similar spots.

“I’m hoping they see it as a fresh idea,” Terry said. “A place where they can invest into the community and the preservation of Black history in this area.”

Terry already operates her business under the name Black Ephemera, which means items collected from a specific period of time. She has been participating in different vendor shows and pop-ups to sell items. Archive CLT will be her first brick and mortar.

“I see this as the home of nostalgia, a place where you can come rest and learn new old things,” Terry said. “A place where people can commune, have access to WiFi for the community and kids in the area. I just see it being a beacon of hope for the community.”

In a little more than a week, Terry has raised more than $14,000 through crowdfunding to support Archive. She hopes Archive will give people from all across the Queen City a reason to visit Beatties Ford Road.

“I’m born and raised here so knowing that Charlotte gets behind this is amazing,” Terry said. “I didn’t expect for it to happen so fast that’s why I gave it 40 days but I’m grateful for the support this far.”

On this International Women’s Day, Terry is grateful to share this concept with the community she’s proud to call home.

“As someone who was a 15-year-old mother born and raised in Charlotte, just seeing me have the ability to bring something like this to life is outstanding,” Terry said. “I’m holding up a Shirley Chisolm EBONY Magazine from 1969. As we know she was the first Black woman elected to Congress so just like she gave hope to women everywhere I’m hoping to be that for my community as well.”

Terry hopes to open Archive CLT by the end of May.