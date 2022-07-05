CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds has pled guilty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday.

30-year-old Charlotte resident Kaila Shanteau-Jackson pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining $995,000 worth of COVID-19 relief money Tuesday.

CMPD and the U.S. Secret Service were both involved in the investigation.

During the pandemic Jackson, using her business credentials working at a financial institution, redirected payments from the U.S. Department of Labor and the State of Arizona to benefit herself and others, documents showed.

The stolen funds came from pre-paid debit cards that engaged in merchant transactions or ATM withdrawals, documents showed.

A max term of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine is possible.