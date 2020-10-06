Charlotte to take part in ‘National Night Out’ campaign against crime Tuesday

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wants to continue strengthening the gap between police and the community. They’re inviting you to visit 10 sites set up in Charlotte to come and meet them.

James Douglas is the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Charlotte.

It’s one of several groups participating in the Annual National Night Out (NNO) event against crime. October 6th is a day when the community and CMPD officers, first responders, and medic come together, despite their differences to talk, dance, and eat.

This year due to COVID-19 fewer sites will be set up across the Queen City but the message is just as important. “It’s a wonderful opportunity that we are taking at grace to say thank you to those who serve us every day,” Douglas said. “It’s an opportunity for all of us and our young people as well to get to meet these officers in a way that most of us don’t to meet police officers.”

Without this campaign or similar ones, Douglas said the gap between police and who they serve would only grow. “I think it would leave local organizations whether it’s us as a church or other nonprofit or for-profit institutions to find ways to brings that gap and that’s difficult,” Douglas said.

Ahead of the event Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department released a statement.

“Even though this year will be a little different, this event is still an integral part of the relationship we have with the community,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. “We will continue working with all of our partners to ensure we meet the needs of every community here in Charlotte.”

CMPD says due to coronavirus there will be a limited number of events and they ask anyone wanting to celebrate, but can’t attend, to illuminate their porch and exterior lights.

This year ten confirmed events will feature social distancing, walking parades, and other measures to keep participants safe, officials say.

Below are the planned events for this year’s NNO:

Associations

Cambridge HOA

Hammond Lake HOA

Historic Washington Heights

Hunter Ridge HOA

Hidden Valley Community Association

Shannon Park

Siri Homes LLC

Grace Lutheran Church

The Vineyards of Lake Wylie

Turtle Rock Owners’ Association

Belmont Community Association

Woodbury HOA

