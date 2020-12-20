Surprise! Charlotte teens surprised by special holiday visit from friend in Coast Guard

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — A group of Charlotte teens got an unexpected, and welcome, surprise visit from a friend who they thought was located far away in the Coast Guard.

Andrew Scott is currently stationed in Sandy Hook, New Jersey and just graduated from boot camp with the goal of becoming an AST aviation rescue swimmer.

Scott was a competitive swimmer and has competed on numerous teams with friends since a young age. The group of friends gathered at a home in south Charlotte with the intention of sending happy holiday wishes to Scott when he popped out from behind a closed door and surprised them.

