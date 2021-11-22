Charlotte teen charged with series of armed robberies dating back to 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a series of armed robberies that spanned over a year, Charlotte Police said Monday.

Spanning from June 2020 all the way up until last week, the teen is accused of five separate robberies at businesses, holding staff at gunpoint, and leaving with either property or cash, according to the police report. Businesses included two supermarkets on Shamrock Drive, a T-Mobile on Eastway Drive, and McAlister’s Deli on S. Tryon Street.

No injuries were reported in any of the cases.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and he was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence, police said.

This remains an active investigation.

