CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After a violent weekend in Charlotte, Queen City News found one industry profiting: private security.

Dr. Roy Taylor, the owner of Capitol Special Patrol in West Charlotte, says he’s seen a 15 percent increase in business each year since he started in private security shortly after 9/11.

This year, he says his company has increased 20 percent. He believes the surge can be attributed to increased violent crime in Charlotte and the country.

On Thursday, CMPD announced a 25 percent increase in assaults with a gun this year compared to the past five-year average.

Additionally, FBI data shows that the number of aggravated assaults in restaurants increased 60 percent between 2018 and 2020. Assaults in grocery stores increased 73 percent during that same time frame, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It’s a phenomenon that’s bad for society but good for Taylor’s business.

“We’ve seen the smash-and-grab robberies in commercial establishments; we’ve seen a lot more shootings in neighborhoods. We’ve had at least four homeowners’ associations come online here in Raleigh just this month because of a young man that was caught running around a neighborhood with a rifle,” he said.

Taylor describes his company as a supplement to typical law enforcement. With nationwide staffing shortages and overworked officers, he says extra help is necessary.

“They just simply can’t patrol your neighborhood or your business the way that you would like, and especially with this uptick in crime, it’s very unnerving,” said Taylor.

DeShayne Thomas says he feels lucky because his business, Solvent Logistics, is located just a few doors down from Capitol Special Patrol.

“When we close, we don’t really worry about it because they’re in and out of the building, so we feel safe and secure,” said Thomas.

He believes an increased desire for private security is a sign of the times.

“We all see it on the news. Every day, there’s something going on,” said Thomas.