CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte parents are being encouraged by the FBI to warn their children about an uptick in sextortion schemes, agents announced on Tuesday.

“The FBI will not tolerate online predators targeting our children,” FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge Robert R. Wells said. “

FBI Charlotte said 29 reports have been filed so far this year, 23 of which criminals demanded money from the mostly male victims.

Agents said typically a man will pose as a young girl to coerce young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos.

We will continue to work with our state and local partners to protect our children from sextortion crimes and hold these criminals accountable. This also highlights the importance of parents regularly engaging with their children regarding social media activity. Children must understand they cannot trust someone online who they’ve never met in person.”

18,000 sextortion-related complaints were filed last year, according to FBI data.

Agents are providing tips on how to protect your children.