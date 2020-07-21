Charlotte sanitation worker fatally struck by vehicle; cellphone use may be a factor, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A sanitation worker with the city of Charlotte was hit and killed by a car Monday night.

Officers responded to calls around Noon near 9600 Albemarle Road to a car accident involving a Toyota Prius and a city garbage disposal truck. Robert Taylor, who was emptying receptacles, was found suffering injuries. Tourniquets were applied and Medic transported Taylor to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

Eugene Banks, who was driving the Prius, was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

An initial investigation showed that Banks did not slow or change lanes before the crash, and struck both Taylor and the truck. Excessive speed is not a factor. Banks’ cellphone is being examined to see if the phone was in use at the time of the accident.

Banks has been charged with misdemeanor death.

This remains an active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android