Charlotte residents vote to change 3 street names honoring white supremacy

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are three more Charlotte streets being considered for renaming.

Aycock lane, Jackson Avenue, and Zebulon Avenue are being voted on in October, up until the 25th.

Residents are encouraged to go to this website to vote on the name changes.

Charlotte city leaders say the street names represent a dark past and Charlotte doesn’t stand for those viewpoints.

Fox 46 caught up with residents who shared different views on the changes.

Carolyn Kirk works on Zebulon Avenue. She says the signs don’t bother her.

“Just learning they are going to change the name. I was not aware. Honestly, I’m not concerned… it doesn’t matter. It’s just a point of direction and a way to get from one street to another,” she said.

Meanwhile, Timothy Mersh lives on one of the roads being considered and he says he believes the city is doing the right thing.

“I think it should probably be changed. Yeah, I’m glad that the city is making moves to change it,” he said.