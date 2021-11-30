Charlotte Rescue Mission, local organizations work toward generosity on Giving Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Local organizations will be showing generosity for Giving Tuesday, a day of generosity held on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Charlotte Rescue Mission and Dry Pro Foundation and Crawl Space Specialists are partnering this year to sponsor a matching gift that will match all donations on November 30 up to $25,000.

“I am grateful to be able to support the organization in this way, and I hope the match inspires generosity in others in our community,” said Ron Weatherly, Dry Pro’s founder.

“We’re so grateful for partnerships like our relationship with Dry Pro that allow us to serve men and women battling addiction and homelessness,” said Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission.

