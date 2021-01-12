Charlotte Rescue Mission halts new admissions after COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Rescue Mission has temporarily stopped admitting new residents to its men’s campus due to a coronavirus outbreak, the organization announced Monday.

The Rescue Mission said that all residents who have tested positive will quarantine in the county isolation hotel for 14 days. None of them had been hospitalized as of Monday.

“While we are saddened to close admissions, for the time being, we believe it is necessary to keep current and future residents safe and healthy,” said Trina Fullard, chief programs officer. “Once our campus is cleared by the health department, we look forward to continuing to serve the Charlotte community as we have for the past 83 years.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission said that residents who have tested negative will be tested again and monitored for symptoms. Residents and staff are continuing to follow health department guidelines.

The campus will remain closed until the Mecklenburg County Health Department allows it to reopen.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE