Charlotte Rescue Mission cancels Thanksgiving dinner; 1,000 turkeys needed

Thousands of people won’t have a place to eat on Thanksgiving day in Charlotte. Governor Roy Cooper has limited the number of people who can gather indoors because of COVID-19. Charlotte Rescue Mission feeds upwards of more than 3,000 people on Thanksgiving Day.

The governor’s Virus restrictions limit gatherings to 10 people or less so the group can’t feed large crowds inside the building. Organizers still want to feed as many hungry people as they can and they could use your help doing it.

Charlotte Rescue Mission needs about 1,000 turkeys before Thanksgiving Day.

Tony Marciano is the CEO and said this year’s indoor dinner is canceled due to the Virus. He said more people are in need of food this year and he is hoping to hand out more food boxes with a turkey.

“COVID-19 has really impacted people whether it’s loss of jobs, business down and other things,” Marciano said. “I want folks to know that they are not forgotten that we love them, that God loves them.”

For the last eight years, the group has served people inside the building on Thanksgiving day. Pam Beam has been a part of it since day one.

The Virus has impacted the nonprofit as well. Fundraising events have been canceled and volunteers have been scaled back. Beam said one thing that remains strong is the love from Charlotte.

“I know that in the end somebody is going to get a food box with a turkey to share with their family and that’s my passion during this time,” Beam said.

Last year the nonprofit was able to feed more than 16,000 people with food boxes. Thanksgiving turkeys that weigh 12 to 15 pounds can be dropped off at Charlotte Rescue Mission at 907 W. 1st Street between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. through November 24.

If people show up wanting a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day they’ll be given a turkey meal in a to-go box.

