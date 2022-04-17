CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While those around the Queen City enjoyed Easter Sunday with family and friends, Charlotte Rescue Mission ensured those without a place to go could still experience the feeling of being cared for.

With hot meals, movies, and video games, the mission said their goal this Easter was to make their guests feel as though they were spending the holiday “on grandma’s couch.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission is a non-profit Christian organization that caters to individuals at the intersection of homelessness and addiction. This year was the first Easter Terrance Williams spent at the rescue mission.

“I enjoy the breakfast, the friendliness in the air, and everyone’s catering to you which is something I’m not used to at all,” said Williams.

It’s not just the hot meal many of the guests aren’t used to – it’s the feeling of being treated like a VIP. Volunteers ensured they pulled out all the stops to make their guests feel special.

“I want it to be an everyday thing. Not someone catering to me, but to have that friendliness, that warmth, that loving feeling you get. It’s almost like a family thing. I missed that for years of my life,” said Williams, choking back tears.

After a hot breakfast, the mission offered movies and video games. Then, they served a hot lunch. Prior to Sunday, they also collected a slew of homemade desserts from the community.

Volunteers like Josh Hamby arrived around 5:30 in the morning to make it all possible.

“Everybody’s got a story. This day in particular, from a Christian standpoint, is a day where everybody can say with open arms, ‘let’s hear your story,’” said Hamby.

Williams says even though this was his first time spending Easter at Charlotte Rescue Mission, he says it won’t be his last visit.

“It lets them know they’re important, they’re loved. We love them. And most important, God loves them,” said Charlotte Rescue Mission President Tony Marciano.