(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — School is out and for college graduates, and that very first job is likely right around the corner.

LinkedIn recently released its 2022 Guide to Kickstarting your Career and listed Charlotte as the fourth fastest growing city for recent graduates – ahead of cities like New York and Boston.

People of any age can enjoy walks along the rail trail, dining at new restaurants, and experiencing cutting-edge forms of entertainment, but these things tend to be a draw particularly to a younger crowd.

“It feels like I’m on the cutting edge of a new city, which is really exciting, as opposed to going to an older city and having to fit in with its mold,” said Charlotte resident Matt Kozinski.

More than half of the cities on LinkedIn’s list were in the southern U.S. They say Charlotte experienced 12.2% hiring growth, behind Raleigh (15%), Chattanooga (15.4%), and Austin (21%).

“I’m not surprised, just because of all the opportunities that are popping up in this area: the job opportunities as well as the different lifestyle opportunities,” said Charlotte resident Madison Bennett.

The Charlotte Business Alliance reports in the first quarter of 2022, the city announced nearly 4,700 new jobs. That’s the most it’s had in three years.

“We are excited to be a magnet for recent college graduates and pleased this momentum continues,” said Charlotte Economic Development Deputy Director Christina Thigpen in a statement. “Many come here for the jobs and stay for our incredible quality of life, convenient location and ever-evolving cityscape.”

“You have the ability to be in the mountains and the ability to be in the city,” said Bennett.

It’s all a sign of a big city only getting bigger.