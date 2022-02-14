Charlotte Police say tragic, deadly shooting of CATS bus driver was road rage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the tragic and deadly shooting of a CATS bus driver in Uptown from Friday night was a case of road rage.

CMPD gave the update during a virtual news conference Monday at 1 p.m. There has been a number of similar incidents that have occurred in the area in recent weeks, Central Division Captain Brad Koch said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots and a traffic accident involving a CATS bus Friday around 9:30 p.m. near 500 West Trade Street in Uptown.

The driver of the bus, identified as Ethan Rivera, 41, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time. There is believed to be video surveillance of a potential suspect and vehicle and CMPD said they will release that information in the coming days.

Rivera was hired by the department last year.