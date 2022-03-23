CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Criminals are using retail theft as a means to earn a living around the Queen City, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Members of an organized retail theft unit within CMPD as well as a deputy from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office spoke Wednesday and warned those who think robbery and theft are a way of life that they ultimately will be caught.

“People don’t care,” CMPD Detective Anthony Finocchio said of the individuals who are committing these crimes. “They’ve been arrested 150 times.”

Charlotte Police say hatchet used in Home Depot robbery

CMPD is frustrated that the individuals who are committing these crimes have an arrest history, yet they somehow keep arresting the same people. “How it’s possible that they continue to do this and victim the innocent,” Finnochio stated.

Officers responded to a Home Depot robbery on Sunday when a man who was attempting to steal an ax then wielded the ax threatening to harm an employee. That suspect fled the scene and no description of the suspect has been given, yet.

25 cases initiated by a robbery have occurred so far in 2022, CMPD says. “This isn’t their first rodeo,” Finnochio said of those who are committing the crimes. “We deserve better, our community deserves better, and our retail stores deserve better as well.”

CMPD says two suspects, 33-year-old Steven Vanderburg and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Cheri Taylor, were arrested for stealing up to $300,000 worth of items from Home Depot and Lowe’s from locations in Charlotte and Cabarrus County.