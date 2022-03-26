CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Police and Medic responded to an overturned vehicle late Friday night in the Wesley Heights community near South End and Uptown and Queen City News was on the scene.

Officers were observed on the scene of the incident around 1 a.m. on W. Morehead Street where a Mercedes compact SUV could be seen overturned. The driver of the vehicle was seen being treated by Medic and transported to the hospital. The extent of any injuries are unknown.

It is unclear at this time if there were any charges or exactly how many people were involved. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

