Charlotte police officer shot and injured by fleeing 14-year-old is ID’d

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte police officer who was shot and injured by a fleeing 14-year-old larceny suspect has been identified.

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed vehicle larceny Monday, December 27th to an apartment complex near 6100 Winged Elm Court. Officers were able to make contact with the suspect, who attempted to flee on foot and while doing so, fired a gun at officers who were in pursuit, striking Officer Elliot Whitley.

Whitley was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Whitley has been with the department for 10 years and currently serves in the Hickory Grove Division.

Officers did return fire, however, the suspect, who is not being identified by police due to the fact that it is a juvenile, was not injured. They were taken into custody a short time later and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Shooting of officer by 14-year-old comes on heels of rough week for CMPD

CSI, the DA’s Office, and Internal Affairs were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.