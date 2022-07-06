CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer has been charged with impaired driving following an incident near the North Carolina coast, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in Jacksonville, North Carolina conducted a traffic stop on Derric Entwistle, who is an officer with CMPD and was off duty at the time.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Entwistle was arrested and faces charges that include driving while impaired.

Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings released the following statement:

“It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”