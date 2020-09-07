Charlotte police looking for missing north Charlotte man

Charlotte police are asking for the public’s help in finding a local man who has been missing for a week.

David Crawford, 78, was last seen on Monday, August 31 at his residence near 1600 Lasalle Street in north Charlotte. Crawford was, at the time, wearing gray sweatpants, a blue long sleeve top, a button-up shirt, and white sneakers. Mr. Crawford has gray hair, and walks with a hunch. CMPD say its possible he was last seen in the University area Tuesday, September 1.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 9-1-1.

